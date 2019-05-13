Kenyans Not Interested in a Referendum - Mudavadi

Kisumu — Kenyans are not ready for a constitutional change but rather alarmed by the high cost of living compounded by corruption, Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Mudavadi says across the country, Kenyans are worried about their future if wanton corruption continues unabated.

He says the Building Bridges Initiative that has been going round the country collecting views from Kenyans can testify that no Kenyan is for a referendum.

Speaking to the press after attending a church service at CITAM Kisumu, Mudavadi says majority of Kenyans are bogged down by hard economic times.

He noted that the push for a referendum is only being driven by politicians who have abandoned the needs of the electorates.

Mudavadi however says that should the country heads to a constitutional change then it should be people driven.

He says politicians must give Kenyans a chance to formulate questions should the country make changes to the 2010 Constitution.

Mudavadi says there are pressing issues that Kenyans if given a chance will put forward for changes and not issues that are inclined towards politicians.