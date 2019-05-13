Kenya: Sonko Gets Thumbs Up From World Bank Over Markets, Wins Extended Support

Nairobi — The World Bank has lauded Nairobi county government for the ongoing implementation of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Improvement Project (NAMSIP).

NAMSIP encompasses several sub-projects that aim at improving the quality of life for Nairobi residents.

Some of the projects under NAMSIP include improvement of Nairobi commuter rail services, construction of Mwariro and Karandini markets, improvement of Kangundo road and construction of a new Waithaka fire station.

There are also several link roads like the access road to Embakasi railway station under NAMSIP.

In a meeting chaired by Governor Sonko on Saturday, World Bank team leader Gyongshim An said they have extended the partnership period for the project for another 10 months to allow smooth running of the projects.

The project began in 2012 and was supposed to end this month.

With the extension, the project is now expected to end in March next year.

An said Sonko's enthusiasm towards the project has been impressive.

"It has been one of the strongest points in ensuring this project is a success. I appreciate the fact that such kind of projects need dedicated leadership to avoid stalling," said An.

Sonko has been putting measures in place to ensure works in the various projects are smooth-running.

"The effort put into solid waste management and removal of illegal structures which had been blocking some of the projects is impressive," said An.

"I'd like to thank you, Governor, in a big way for standing and putting stern measures in place. If it were not you the whole of the project could have stalled like in previous years. It is in this regard that we are happy to announce that we will extend the project period for 10 more months so that work can be well coordinated and completed well," she said.

NAMSIP director Engineer Benjamin Njenga said construction of commuter rail station is on course.

There will be five of them including one each at Embakasi village, Pipeline, and Donholm, with the Dandora station having two platforms.

"With construction of these units, it will become easier even for the disaster management team to move when a disaster occurs," he said.

Sonko said once the markets are ready, priority will be given to traders who used to occupy the markets before the new ones were constructed.

He ordered a team to conduct a thorough search on those traders who used to occupy the markets for an engagement.

"From this meeting, since we are converging here again next week on Tuesday, I want you (his staff) to start engaging the traders in an amicable way so that we do not have problems when new stalls are allocated," he said.

He said the people who woke up as early as 3am to vote for him and other candidates must have their lives transformed for the better.

County executive member for Trade Allan Igambi said that he will comply with Governor Sonko's directive and ensure the markets will be up-to standard.