Kenya: City Gang Queen Wanted Across Africa for Burglaries Fined Sh100k

A Kenyan female robber wanted across the continent for burglaries was set free on Friday after a slap-on-the-wrist fine of Sh100, 000.

Ms Margaret Waithira Kamande, who detectives described as a notorious robber, was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as she waited to fly out to Dar es Salaam.

On Friday, pleaded guilty to break-ins and stealing at Kibera law court. She was fined Sh100K or 18 months imprisonment.

Police said she still has pending cases in court. She has two previous convictions.

Her arrest at JKIA marked the end of a cat and mouse chase that Ms Kamande has engaged with Interpol and Kenyan detectives for years.

She entered the list of Interpol wanted criminals after she jumped bail granted by a Zimbabwean court in A burglary offence.

She was later arrested with two others in a Tanzanian nightclub.

During the arrest, they were found in possession of door master keys, bunches of house keys and a crowbar that police in Zimbambwe believe was used to break into doors.