11 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Raid 'Pwani si Kenya' Training Camp in Forest, Find Weapons

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wachira Mwangi

Police raided a Mombasa Republican Council training camp in Kaya Jibana forest in Mulola Area, Kilifi County on Saturday and found crude weapons.

Kaloleni OCPD Kennedy Osando has expressed concern at the resurgence of proscribed group that advocates for the secession of the coastal region from Kenya to become an independent state.

The group's leaders argue that secession would liberate the region from marginalization by successive Kenyan governments.

Their slogan in 'Pwani si Kenya'.

OCPD Osando told the Nation they were acting on intelligence received on May 9 about 60 youths who had converged at the forest.

Some of the weapons recovered from the camp included bows, arrows, clubs and pangas.

The weapons have been taken to Mariakani Police station.

Kenya

Arrests Expose Rot at Revenue Authority

The arrest of more than 40 Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employees over corruption allegations has lifted the lid on… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.