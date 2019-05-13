Kenya: Police Raid 'Pwani si Kenya' Training Camp in Forest, Find Weapons

Police raided a Mombasa Republican Council training camp in Kaya Jibana forest in Mulola Area, Kilifi County on Saturday and found crude weapons.

Kaloleni OCPD Kennedy Osando has expressed concern at the resurgence of proscribed group that advocates for the secession of the coastal region from Kenya to become an independent state.

The group's leaders argue that secession would liberate the region from marginalization by successive Kenyan governments.

Their slogan in 'Pwani si Kenya'.

OCPD Osando told the Nation they were acting on intelligence received on May 9 about 60 youths who had converged at the forest.

Some of the weapons recovered from the camp included bows, arrows, clubs and pangas.

The weapons have been taken to Mariakani Police station.