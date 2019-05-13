Kenya: Governor Nanok Endorses Ruto's 2022 Bid

Deputy President William Ruto has gotten a shot in the arm from Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok in his bid for the 2022 presidential elections.

This after Nanok, who belongs to ODM, said that all 14 governors from the Rift Valley would work together to ensure the national leadership returns the region in the next general elections.

"We as governor from the Rift Valley - there are 14 of us - this time round we will walk together on one road. Because this time round Kenyan are focusing on Rift Valley to lead the country. That's our stand," Nanok said on Saturday during a public rally in his county.

TANGA TANGA

Although he fell short of saying it in word, he remarks appears to be a thinly-veiled endorsement of Ruto who is considered the front runner from Rift Valley to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Tellingly, Nanok made his remarks at a function which was attended by Ruto, local leaders and several of the DP's Tanga Tanga faction of the Jubilee Party.

An erstwhile fierce political ally of ODM leader Raila Odinga, Nanok, who is serving his final term as governor, has many times in the past rubbed President Kenyatta's government the wrong way.