12 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Leopards Share Spoils With Sony Sugar in Replayed League Match

By David Kwalimwa

AFC Leopards have dropped points for the third successive match in the SportPesa Premier League following a 0-0 draw away to Sony Sugar on Sunday.

In another result, the struggling pair of Vihiga United and Posta Rangers also played out a 1-1 draw at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

At the Awendo Stadium, Leopards were denied maximum points by an outstanding Sony Keeper Samuel Njau in this match which had to be replayed after the initial game was rained off with Leopards leading 1-0 at the 72nd minute.

Njau had to be at his best on two occasions to parry away goal-bound shots from Vincent Oburu and Whyvonne Isuza in the second half.

Leopards defender Christopher Oruchum also played his part in enabling his side pick the valuable away point with a goal line clearance of Enock Agwanda's throw-in in the dying moments of the first half.

