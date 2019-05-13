Kenya: Man Hacks Teenage Neighbour to Death Over Suspected Love Affair With His Wife

A man from Baringo county is being held in police custody after he hacked to death a 19-year-old neighbour he suspected of having an affair with his pregnant wife.

During the Thursday night incident, the man is reported to have first attacked his wife with a machete before proceeding to look for the said neighbour by the name Edwin Kipkemboi at their home.

The man's 25-years-old wife was rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital, where she lost her 5-month pregnancy as a result of the injuries she sustained.

LOST PREGNANCY

"The woman was received in a very critical condition. She had facial injuries, swollen hands, legs and lost her pregnancy," said Dr Joseph Mburu in charge of the hospital.

Mogotio DCI Otieno Nyamburu confirmed the suspect accused of assaulting the woman is being held at Mogotio Police Station.

SUSPECT ARRESTED

"We had arrested the man in relation to the death of Kipkemboi and we are also conducting investigations on the assault case," said Nyamburu.

According to the police boss, the suspect will be charged with murder and assault.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Nakuru County Municipal Mortuary.