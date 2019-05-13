Kenya: 'Mathwiti Makeki' Boy Named Cake Ambassador

A distraught little boy who captured the attention on the online community after missing out on goodies on offer at a birthday party has been named a cake ambassador.

The young boy from Kiambu became an online celebrity when a clip capturing him crying after party goers failed to give him cakes and sweets went viral on social media.

'MATHWITI MAKEKI'

James Mbugua, the young boy behind the 'mathwiti makeki' viral video was on Saturday named the brand ambassador of Valentines Cake House.

The boy, who was in attendance at comedian Chipukeezy's event dubbed 'The Funny Truth 4' on Saturday, was also surprised by State House Secretary of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi, who gave him Sh10,000 to go towards his school fees.

SCHOOL FEES

JamboPay CEO, Danson Muchemi, promised to pay Mbugua's school fees for his primary school education.

Event sponsors DSTV pledged Sh100,000 with more contributions coming from Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and former Communication Director in Nairobi County, Walter Mong'are aka Nyambane.

The young boy, who has since released his hit song Mathwiti, also received an appointment to meet Deputy President William Ruto in the coming week.