Kenya: Struggling Former Boxing Queen Conjestina Back in the Trenches

Former world boxing champions Conjestina Achieng is in the news for all the worrying reasons, again, after photos of her in dire shape went viral on social media.

This despite recent efforts by Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to check her into a rehabilitation center in the capital in an attempt to treat her for depression-related ailments.

DRINKING

Commenting on the matter, the boxer's mother confirmed that her daughter's health has been deteriorating in recent times. She did not - however - elaborate on the update of her treatment.

"It's been hell since she (Conjestina) returned home. She wakes up early in the morning and heads straight to the drinking dens. She returns home very late in the night, sometimes with injuries," the boxer's mother told the Nairobian.

REHAB

Early this year, Conjestina was admitted at the Eden House Rehabilitation Center and it is claimed she was released for a 'two-week break'.

"It is about two weeks since we allowed her to go home, and I think she should be back any minute. She went home with the sister and at that time she was stable," said rehab's executive director Boniface Ndirangu.

A former boxing great, who was a darling of Kenyan boxing fans during her heyday, Conjestina has been struggling ever since she started ailing.