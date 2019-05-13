Kenya: Sonko's Cleanup Keeps Harvesting Dead Bodies in Rivers

The ongoing cleanup of Nairobi's filthy rivers has harvested four bodies so far and still counting.

The latest to be fished out is the body of a middle aged man found on Ngong River near Kware Ward in Embakasi South.

Youths employed in the Ng'arisha Jiji initiative found the body floating in the river on Saturday.

It is the fourth body to be found since Governor Mike Sonko launched the cleanup initiative.

All the four bodies have been found in Ngong River at different locations.

"These are some of the challenges my people have been encountering while conducting massive cleaning of Nairobi rivers. I have called the police from the neighbourhood and they are assisting my people to remove the body from the river," said Governor Sonko.

The Ngarisha Jiji Initiative was launched last year by Nairobi First Lady Primrose Mbuvi to help keep the city tidy.

Their work entails unblocking the sewer lines, removal of campaign posters, clearing mounds of garbage and promoting responsible garbage disposal.

Recently they embarked on a mission to clean-up Nairobi and Ngong river to restore them to their former state.