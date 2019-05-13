Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Confident to Retain Title After Game 2 Comeback

Elie Mutabazi, Gisagara Volleyball Club caretaker, reckons that "everything is possible" following his side's superb performance in Game 2 of the playoffs finals over the weekend.

The two-time champions bounced back from Game 1 loss to dominate Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals at Gisagara Gymnasium on Saturday, and force the series into Game 3, which is scheduled for May 18 at Amahoro Stadium.

With both league giants level 1-1 after the first two games, Game 3 is guaranteed to be a much heated affair as REG fight to clinch their historic first league title, while Gisagara seek to win it back-to-back for a third time.

On Saturday, in front of their home fans, Gisagara overpowered Benon Mugisha's men in straight sets (25-21, 25-21 25-17) and revive their title chase after losing Game 1 the previous Saturday, also in three sets.

"We went into the game well knowing that it would be over for us if we lost, and that is what inspired us. The home fans were also fantastic," said Mutabazi.

"The final (Game 3) is going to be tough, but now we know everything is possible. We have to start preparing immediately, and also study better our opponent's game."

"I have faith in my players."

In the meantime, UTB have secured their third position after beating IPRC-East in Game 2, having also claimed Game 1 of the best-of-three playoffs for third place.

The four teams; Gisagara, REG, UTB and IPRC-East will also meet again in the annual post-season Carre d'As tournament, but the time and venue are yet to be determined.

Saturday

Gisagara 3-0 REG

Third place

UTB 3-1 IPRC-East