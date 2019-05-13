Rwanda: Athletics - APR Runners Dominate Bugesera 20km Race

APR athletics club have dominated the 20km de Bugesera 2019 race after the army side's runners swept almost all top slots in men and women's categories on Sunday.

The 5th edition of the annual event attracted over 2,000 participants who took part in athletics, cycling, Para-athletics and wheelchair cycling.

Most participants took part in the 5km run for fun section.

In the men's 20-kilometre category, APR's Yves Nimubona clocked a time of 54:33:34 to clinch the gold medal, and was followed by Christophe Tuyishime, of SEC Club, while Alex Nizeyimana, another APR runner, completed the podium.

Former Olympian Eric Sebahari, also representing APR, finished fourth.

In the women's fray, APR star Marthe Yankurije clocked one hour, 11 minutes and 49 seconds to strike gold, teammate Adeline Musabyeyezu (1:13:13) was second whilst Beathe Nishimwe scooped the bronze medal in third position.

Yankurije also won gold during the race's 2017 edition.

Sunday

Men

1. Yves Nimubona - 54:33:34

2. Christophe Tuyishime - 59:40:19

3. Alex Nizeyimana - 59:55:58

Women

1. Marthe Yankurije - 1h11:49

2. Adeline Musabyeyezu - 1h13:13

3. Beathe Ishimwe - 1h15:47