Nigeria: Boko Haram Wreaks Havocs in Borno Communities

Maiduguri — The rising attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists in some parts of Borno State have left the residents more devastated.

Between Friday ad yesterday, no fewer than 20 people comprising soldiers and civilians were killed by the insurgents while four persons were declared missing.

A resident, who spoke on the development, expressed shock over the silence of the authorities including the state government over the increasing loss of lives to the terrorists.

The resident said:" I am worried about the strategic silence going on in the state; we are pretending that all is well but the situation is deteriorating. Molai, Gajiganna and Moromti have been under attack. Several lives have been lost without any condolence message from the state government. The security agents have kept mum and the residents are indifference. So, what is going on?"

In Gajiganna, Magumeri local government area of Maiduguri, no fewer than 11 soldiers were killed on Friday evening when the terrorists attacked a military base in the community.

The terrorists, it was gathered stormed the military base at 6:30 pm, killed and maimed some soldiers.

A security source who sought anonymity said that the invaders set the whole military formation ablaze and destroyed all armoured tanks.

He added that apart from the soldiers killed, many civilian JTF lost their lives while others were injured.

The source further claimed that some utility vehicles and ammunition were seized by the insurgents.

At the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), an official claimed that more than 10 corpses of soldiers and other injured personnel were brought into the facility.

Similarly, nine persons were confirmed dead while four others are still missing after the terrorists attacked a community opposite 333 Barracks in Maiduguri, the state capital

The incident occurred at about 2 am on Saturday at Moranti village behind 333 Artillery Barracks in Maiduguri, Konduga local government area.

A Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) member, who participated in the rescue operation, said the terrorists shoot sporadically on civilians and left the scene unchallenged.

He said: "We started hearing gunshots around 2 am in our neighbourhood, the suspected Boko Haram terrorists shot dead nine persons; they were in the pool of their blood when we got there. The insurgents rained bullets on them.

"Luckily, the 10th person survived the gun wounds; he was shot near his upper arm. He is now receiving treatment at the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri," the CJTF member said.

Prior to these recent attacks, Molai community, about 10km from Maiduguri was invaded last week, where the terrorists killed four soldiers and even civilians.

The insurgents set a major market in the community ablaze, destroyed several houses, and carted away drugs and medical equipment from the Leprosy and Eye Hospital in Molai in addition to the destruction of a power substation, which affected electricity supply for several days.

The residents therefore called for a sincere approach to the fight against terrorism to restore the confidence of the people in the various military operations.

They lamented that travelling out of Maiduguri to some local government areas had become a suicidal mission considering the activities of the terrorists on the highways.