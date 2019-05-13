Nigeria: 'Ighalo's Injury No Threat to Afcon 2019 Participation'

AFCON 2019 qualifying round top scorer, Odion Ighalo, has dispelled fears over the injury he copped playing for his Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shenhua at the weekend.

The Super Eagles forward was substituted just 12 minutes into his club's league clash with John Mikel Obi's former club, Tianjin Teda with scores at 1-1 and the injury was initially suspected could make him miss the AFCON 2019 starting in Egypt in barely a month's time.

But Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye confirmed to THISDAY at the weekend that there is nothing to worry about as the injury is mere hamstring that needs just two to three weeks to heal.

"The injury is nothing serious. We have spoken with Odion and medics on it and we have been assured that it will not affect his participation in the AFCON 2019. We are sure he will be fit and be back to training any time soon," stressed the Eagles spokesman.

Ighalo is however certain to miss Shanghai Shenhua's next league match vs Shandong Luneng, while he also remains doubtful to face Dalian Yifang and Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

The three-time African champions will open their camp in Asaba on June 1 and play a friendly against Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium before flying out to Ismaila, Egypt for training.

Nigeria's final build up game comes up against the Teranga Lions of Senegal on June 16 in Egypt.

After missing the last two editions of Africa's football showpiece, the Super Eagles will battle Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi in Group D at the competition for a place in the knock out stage.