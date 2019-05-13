Nigeria: Govt Will No Longer Do Business With Amcon Debtors - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government will deal decisively with individuals and organisations that made the list of high-profile obligors of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

He said they have made it impossible for the corporation to resolve its outstanding N5trillion debt thereby holding the entire nation to ransom with their bad behaviour.

A statement from AMCON also said Prof. Osinbajo who is the Chairman of the Economic Council disclosed plans by government to set up an inter-agency collaboration framework that would comprise relevant government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and supervised by the office of the Vice President to ensure that institutions and individuals that are indebted to AMCON are not allowed to do business with government henceforth.

The Vice President who spoke at the weekend when he received some Board members and Management of AMCON at the State House, Abuja led by the Board Chairman, Dr. Muiz Banire, SAN said the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, will no longer fold its hands and allow a few individuals that owe AMCON huge sums of money walk freely on the streets in the country.

He said, "I think the time has come for us (Federal Government) to set some examples with some of these top debtors of AMCON, which I believe will set a good example and serve as deterrent to others."

Prof. Osinbajo who said he was impressed with the performance of the executive management of AMCON under the leadership of Ahmed Lawan Kuru for the recovery successes that have been achieved so far against all odds, also promised that the Federal Government would give AMCON whatever support that is necessary to enable them go after the obligors that have remained recalcitrant".

He said, "I congratulate AMCON for the work done so far having recovered over N1trillion and counting both in cash and in assets. The work you do as a recovery agency is not something that is particularly easy or encouraging because we all know how Nigeria works. But we are committed to working more closely with your administration to ensure that these monies are recovered from AMCON obligors because it will help our economy and provide the government with more money to continue to improve on the development of infrastructure across the nation."

Earlier in his presentation, Dr. Banire who said AMCON's visit to the Vice President was to congratulate him and President Muhammadu Buhari on their recent victory at the polls, also highlighted some of the challenges and frustrations faced by AMCON as a result of the attitudes of some debtors who behave as if they are above the law in the country.

While calling on the government to rally round AMCON if they indeed want the corporation to succeed Banire said, "AMCON has been able to recover over N1 trillion since inception to 2018-year end."