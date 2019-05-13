Nigeria: Timi Frank Asks Senate to Release Report On Maina, Gives Seven-Day Ultimatum

Abuja — Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Senate to publicise its findings on the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina.

Frank threatened to take the upper legislative chamber to court if it fails to release the report at the expiration of seven days.In a statement, Frank also condemned in strong terms what he called persecution of Senate President Bukola Saraki by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

"Since it is an era of fighting corruption, all hands must be on deck. The Senate must reveal to the general public what its committee discovered during the investigation of former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension, Abdulrasheed Maina.

"I have prepared my lawyers to sue the Nigerian Senate if its ad hoc committee fails to make public the outcome of its investigation in the next seven days. This is necessary for the nation Nigeria to know who are her real enemies and those who have served her diligently," Frank said.

While condemning the sealing of residential houses located in Ikoyi, Lagos, owned by Saraki, by the EFCC, Frank said the APC administration had mismanaged the much talked about fight against corruption by witch-hunting perceived political enemies.

Frank cited Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi of Kano State as another figure currently facing political vendetta in the hands of APC government.He accused the Presidency of plot to humiliate and eventually remove the Emir of Kano.