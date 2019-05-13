Nigeria: Resident Doctors Give 40-Day Ultimatum Over Pay

Benin City — The National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD) at the weekend threatened to embark on an industrial action if arrears of members were not cleared in 40 days.

A communiqué issued by the president and secretary general, Drs. Olusegun Olaopa and Anthony Use, at the end of the body's 39th Ordinary General Meeting in Benin City, Edo State decried the development.The association stated that "all outstanding salary shortfalls and arrears should be paid within the next 40 days, otherwise we will not guarantee industrial harmony."

NARD added: "The Federal Government through the Ministry of Health and relevant organs should mandate and supervise the employment of resident doctors to fill the vacancies within training institutions.

"All doctors who suffered same scale promotion should be immediately placed on their appropriate grade levels and paid outstanding salary arrears."The state governments should look into their tertiary health institutions and immediately halt the decay in providing access to quality healthcare to their citizenry."