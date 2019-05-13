South Africa: Alleged Woman Abuser Andrew Turnbull Dies in Car Crash

Alleged woman abuser Andrew Turnbull has died following a car accident outside Port Alfred on Sunday afternoon.

According to transport department spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie, the collision occurred on the R72 near Port Alfred in the direction of Kenton-On-Sea, Dispatch Live reported.

On Monday morning, Turnbull's mother Martha posted on his Facebook page: "Andrew, our only son and brother to Lindy, passed away in the early hours of [Monday] morning in PE [Port Elizabeth] due to serious injuries from a car accident. His friend Ryan Byrne died at the scene. Please, I'm am begging everyone to please give us time to mourn and to stop the horrible stuff that is being posted on [Facebook]. We are heartbroken."

"Two vehicles collided head on at about 14:30 [on Sunday]. Two occupants were declared dead on the scene (driver and a passenger) and one [Turnbull] sustained critical injuries," Rantjie reportedly told Dispatch Live."A Mercedes-Benz with two occupants, including the driver, was travelling from Port Alfred and collided with a Jaguar travelling from Kenton. The number of occupants in the Jaguar has not been confirmed."

"It's alleged that driving at high speed may have contributed to the incident. Local authorities will continue with further investigations," Rantjie reportedly said.Turnbull was out on bail after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, Chere Gray.

Times Live reported last year that, in a video, Turnbull could be seen pinning Gray against a wall, then tossing her aside as the person filming the video is heard pleading: "Andrew, please calm down."

The incident reportedly happened in August.

Turnbull told the Randburg Magistrate's Court in October last year that he grabbed her by the collar and spoke harshly after she had a "relapse" and went on a shopping spree with his credit card.

Turnbull was also accused of drug and ammunition possession in a separate case. After a successful bail application, he was released on R5 000 bail.

News24