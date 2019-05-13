Kenya: Leopards, Sony Share Spoils in Awendo

AFC Leopards have dropped points for the third successive time in Sunday's SportPesa Premier League 0-0 draw away to Sony Sugar.

In another result, strugglers Vihiga United and Posta Rangers also played out a 1-1 draw at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

At the Awendo stadium, Leopards were denied maximum points by an outstanding Sony Keeper Samuel Njau in this rescheduled match.

Njau had to be at his best on two occasions to parry away goal-bound shots from Vincent Oburu and Whyvonne Isuza in the second half.

Leopards defender Christopher Oruchum also played his part in enabling his side pick the valuable away point. He cleared a Enock Agwanda throw-in off the line in the dying moments of the first.

This match had to be replayed after the initial game was rained off with Leopards leading 1-0 at the 72nd minute.