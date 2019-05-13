South Africa: Limpopo Police On the Hunt for 7 Escapees

The police in Modimolle are on the hunt for seven trial-awaiting prisoners who escaped from the police holding cells on Saturday night at about 20:00.

It is alleged that these prisoners escaped during "routine service by police members", spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement.

The escapees were identified as Polano Ndebele, 27, Thapelo Mello, 24, and Themba Ncube, 36, who were arrested for contravening the explosives Act; Sello Rengane, 35, who was arrested for rape; Mpho Obvious Lesese, 32, who was arrested for armed robbery; Kenneth Shuma, 30, who was arrested for armed robbery; and Kazen Dluwayo, 33, who was arrested for house robbery.

The circumstances around this escaping incident is a subject of the ongoing police investigations, Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information that can lead to the re-arrest of these escapees is requested to contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the Crime Line SMS 32211 or the nearest police station.

News24