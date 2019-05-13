Malawi: EU Tips Malawi On Future Budgetary Support

Malawi government needs to brace for tougher times ahead as the European Union (EU) has indicated that its budgetary support may not be sustainable in future owing to Malawi's rapid population growth.

Cheer! Cheers! Goodall Gondwe and EU officials having toast

The EU Ambassador to Malawi, Sandra Paesen, has observed that Malawi's population will grow at unprecedented and unsustainable levels within the next 20 years, reaching 30 million people.

"I cannot promise you that we will within the same time-span manage to match this in terms of the EU Budgetary Commitments. We have to be honest; it seems we cannot keep track with the needs," Paesen said.

She urged the Malawi Government to invest more in addressing the adverse effects of climate change.

Paesen said there is no doubt that increasing deforestation and precarious living conditions in rural areas intensify the negative impacts of climate change in the country.

"In fact, the EU Ambassadors and I are going on a joint road trip next month to get much deeper understanding of what Malawi needs in order to continue improving preparedness and prevention.

"In 2016, Malawi was the only SADC country to benefit from humanitarian aid. Stunting still stands at 37 percent of Malawians," she explained.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe, said government is still learning on how it can utilise the peace the country has always enjoyed to consolidate its socio-economic development.

Gondwe thanked the EU and other development partners for the untiring support they provide to Malawi.