Kenya: Geoffrey Kamworor Breaks Course Record in Swiss Race

Three-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor broke the course record in the Grand Prix de Berne 10 miles in Switzerland on Saturday.

The athlete, who is fresh from bagging bronze at the World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, clocked 44:53, beating homeboy Tadese Abraham to second place, while Simon Tesfay was in third place.

According to Kamworor, the race was tough, but having done enough preparations he cruised to victory with ease.

"I'm also happy I managed to break the course record which is a great achievement," said the athlete, who has been christened 'man of all surfaces'.

Kamworor also said he is preparing for the task ahead which is the World Championships to be held in Doha, Qatar where he is eyeing a slot in the Kenyan team in 10,000m race.

The athlete, who has managed to bag silver during the 2015 championships in Beijing, China is seeking to upgrade to a gold medal.

"We still have time for the World Championships and I will be doing more races as part of my build up ahead of the trials in August," said Kamworor on phone from Switzerland.

The Kaptagat-based athlete also hinted on doing well in the National Police Championships, where he is attached before the National trials.

"In July I will use the National Police Service Championships to gauge my performance before the trials to qualify for World Championships where I'm eyeing a gold medal this time round," said the soft-spoken athlete.

"I love athletics and I'm not yet done and that is why you will always find me running in various races. I want to tell my competitors that I'm not yet done," said Kamworor.

In the 2017 World Championships, Kamworor was in sixth place where he ran his season's best of 26:57.7, a race that was won by Briton Mo Farah, who has since shifted to the marathon.

Last year, his attempt to retain his title in the New York Marathon was thwarted by Lelisa Desisa, who won the race in 2:05:59 ahead of his compatriot Shura Kitata who ran in 2:06:21,while Kamworor settled for third in 2:06:26.

In March this year, Kamworor bagged bronze after running in 31:55 a race won by Joshua Cheptegei in 31:40 while his compatriot Jacob Kiplimo clinched silver in 31:44.

The three athletes will once again meet at the World Championships where stiff competition is expected.