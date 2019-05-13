Kenya: Shame as Another Walkover Handed in the KPL

The SportPesa Premier League on Sunday witnessed another walkover as Mount Kenya United failed to show up for their league match against Mathare United at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The Mount Kenya players are said to have been at City Stadium as they boycotted the match citing lack of pay. This is the second time the club has skipped a fixture after pulling the same move last month handing Gor Mahia the free points.

At Kasarani, the Mathare players arrived ahead of the 3pm kick off, warmed up and were unfortunate to find themselves without opponents.

The free points takes their tally of the season to 49 points.