12 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Car Keys Link Suspect to Body Found in Boot of Burnt Vehicle in Ocean View

Tagged:

Related Topics

Western Cape police say a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the May 8 hijacking and murder of a 38-year-old Scarborough man.

Provincial police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says officers found car keys believed to be those of the deceased's hijacked vehicle when they apprehended the suspect on Saturday.

He was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, Rwexana says.

On Friday, News24 reported how an eyewitness saw two men, who had just driven into him on Slangkop Road near Ocean View, "scratching" in the car they drove into him with and then setting it alight.

Police say the collision on Slangkop was preceded by two women who the men had given a lift to, raising the alarm about a body in the back of the car.

While arguing with the women the men drove into the eyewitness's vehicle.

The motorist in the other car apparently tried to stop them after they drove into him, but reversed and drove away when the two men allegedly pointed a firearm at him.

Rwexana says the suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.

"The arrest of other suspects is imminent as investigations continue," she adds.

News24

South Africa

Trevor Noah Under Fire for His Comments On Julius Malema

The Daily Show host is facing criticism for his portrayal of the South African opposition politician, comparing the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.