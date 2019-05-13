Malawi: Mulanje Pastors Pray for Peaceful Elections

Mulanje — Mulanje Pastors Fraternal on Friday conducted prayers to seek God's guidance in the fourth coming May 21 Tripartite Elections.

The prayers took place at Mulanje Park Stadium where different political candidates, religious leaders and other concerned people gathered.

"Prayers are vital in decision making and we are praying so that we seek God's guidance to give us good leaders here in Mulanje and the whole nation of Malawi," said Reverend Wilson Kazembe.

Kazembe added that it was unfortunate that some candidates in the election shunned the gathering.

Mulanje District Commissioner Charles Makanga, who was among the guests, hailed the prayers' organizers saying it is important to choose God's guidance in the tripartite elections.

"As Malawians we are a God-fearing nation and we believe that God is going to give our candidates the spirit of tolerance.

"So, we hope we are going to have very good campaign in the remaining days and later peaceful elections," Makanga said.