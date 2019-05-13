South Africa: Man to Appear in Court for Gun, Panga Attack On Ex-Girlfriend & Her New Partner

A North West woman is in a serious but stable condition after her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and wounded her and her new partner in their home near Vryburg on Friday.

Police say the 34-year-old suspect, who has since been arrested, went to the pair's home where he shot them "in their upper bodies".

In a statement on Sunday, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the jilted man is also alleged to have attacked the male victim with a panga, hitting him on the head after having shot him.

"The duo were rushed to the district hospital, where the ex-girlfriend is in a serious but stable condition," says Funani.

The suspect faces two counts of attempted murder. He is expected to appear in the Ganyesa Magistrate's Court on Monday.

News24