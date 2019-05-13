13 May 2019

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Responsibility for Targeted Blast

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Harun Maruf

The Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu says a Turkish citizen was killed Sunday following an explosion near the city's busy K-4 junction.

The embassy told VOA Somali the victim was an engineer working for a Turkish company.

Witnesses told VOA Somali there was an explosion in the vehicle the victim was riding in. The explosion is believed to have been from improvised explosive device planted in the car.

The al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming the engineer was working at the Turkish military training facility in Mogadishu.

Al-Shabab also claimed a killing in the central Somali town of Galkayo. Major Khalif Nur Shil, commander of joint security forces in the town died from wounds suffered in an attack by gunmen armed with pistols as he left a mosque late Saturday.

Somalia

Somalia Upset By Suspension of Direct Mogadishu-Nairobi Flights

Kenya has suspended direct flights from Somalia's capital Mogadishu to Nairobi for security reasons but Somalia has… Read more »

Read the original article on VOA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.