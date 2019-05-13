South Africa: Security Cluster to Flesh Out Details of 2019 Elections

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) Ministers are scheduled to brief the nation on the National and Provincial Elections on Monday.

The Cluster will brief media on security matters related to the sixth General Elections.

Monday's briefing follows the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) declaration that the 2019 elections were free and fair.

The results of the elections, announced at a ceremony at the National Results Operation Centre (ROC) n Pretoria on Saturday, declared the African National Congress (ANC) as the majority winner.

The briefing, which will be held at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) headquarters in Pretoria, will get underway at 10am.

A record 48 political parties contested Wednesday's polls.

Meanwhile, government has congratulated the IEC for a job well done in administering the elections. It also commended the IEC for the way in which it handled disputes and various issues that arose.

"We are satisfied that the IEC addressed these issues and that they are in no way detracted from the success and credibility of the elections."

The GCIS said the elections have served to renew and strengthen South Africa's democracy.

"We are inspired by the spirit of unity and comradeship which prevailed during the elections. Citizens who stood in line to vote did so not as members of political parties but as proud South Africans," the GCIS said, following the release of the results.