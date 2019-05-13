South Africa: SA Commended On Elections

The international community has congratulated South Africa on its recently concluded sixth democratic National and Provincial Elections.

In series of tweets, the international community commended the country on the elections that concluded on Saturday with the announcement of the results by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) at a ceremony at the National Results Operation Centre in Pretoria.

The IEC declared the elections--in which the African National Congress (ANC) claimed victory - as free and fair.

Australian High Commissioner to South Africa as well as six other Southern African countries, Adam McCarthy, congratulated South Africa on a successful election.

"Congratulations to the people of South Africa on a successful election and good luck to democratic South Africa's sixth Parliament," said the Commissioner.

South Africans went to the polls on Wednesday to cast their votes in the elections that saw over 17 million of the 26 779 025 registered voters cast their "X".

British Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa on the ANC's win.

"As I said in South Africa last year, by working together as friends and partners, we will secure a more prosperous future for all our people. I look forward to continuing that work with you," she said in her tweet.

The German Embassy in South Africa also congratulated South Africa on the strength of her democracy.

"What a tremendous journey, 25 years after the end of apartheid, we are celebrating freedom and democracy," it said.

The same sentiment was shared by French Ambassador Christophe Farnaud and Norwegian Ambassador to South Africa Astrid Emilie Helle.