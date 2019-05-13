South Africa: Gauteng 2020 Online School Admissions Delayed As Lobby Groups Oppose New System

The Gauteng Department of Education has postponed the 2020 online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 which were scheduled to open on Monday following an outcry from various lobby groups.

Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi announced on Sunday 12 May that the 2020 Online admissions are postponed until 20 May. This comes after the Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South Africa (FEDSAS), Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysunie (SAOU) and other SGB associations raised concerns with the department regarding various aspects of the system.

According to the department, a major concern for parents is the system's failure to make provisions for language.

Even though the system provides parents with five options to choose from when applying, there is a concern that a school geographically located closest to the parent's residential address is provided as a primary choice. This while not considering the language of teaching and learning in that school.

Lesufi said these organisations pleaded with the department to delay the opening of the admissions because "they believe that it is necessary to heighten greater awareness on the changes in legislation and admissions processes for public benefit".

A letter sent to the department of education by a law firm representing...