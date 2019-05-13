South Africa: No One Needs Motivation to Face the U.S.A. - Ellis

Head coach of Banyana Banyana Desiree Ellis says none of her players need motivation to face World Champions USA. Ellis was speaking after the squad completed their final training session at the magnificent 68-thousand seater Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California - the venue for the clash between South Africa and the USA tonight (Sunday, 12 May 2019) in an international friendly match.

Ellis and her squad travelled 31 hours from their base in Johannesburg to San Jose - including a 10-hour stopover in New York. But she says her charges have recovered and are looking forward to the encounter with the number one ranked nation in women's football.

Kickoff is at 22h45 South African time (13h45 local time).

The two countries are using the fixture to prepare for the upcoming 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup scheduled for France next month (7 June to 7 July). This is Banyana Banyana's maiden tournament.