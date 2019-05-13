12 May 2019

South Africa: Post-Elections - Will Villages Across South Africa Remain Without Water?

By Pontsho Pilane

We've voted, the turnout was dismal, the counting was tense, the results are out and now we return to our lives. Will South Africans see an actual change after the dust of elections has settled? If some of the villages across the country are anything to go by, it's highly unlikely.

"There's no water," my mother said as I arrived home from Johannesburg. "We haven't had any for the past two weeks." These words have become common in my conversations with my parents; we greet one another and then there's an update about the water situation. This has been our lives for more than a decade, dating back to when I was a teenager still living at home.

I'm from Moruleng, a village about 40km from the luxurious Sun City Resort. We also have lots of mines in the area and the ever-so-popular Pilanesberg National Park. But the abundance that surrounds the villages can hardly be found in the homes of the residents, who often have to ferry barrels and buckets of water on wheelbarrows from one section of the village to another.

My parents are fortunate to have a JoJo tank and a rain catchment system my father built...

