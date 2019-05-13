Kenya: DCI Deny Asking for Huduma Namba From Kenyans Seeking Police Clearance

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has denied accusations that their officers are demanding for huduma namba as a condition for processing a certificate of good conduct.

DCI called out a tweep who had made the claim, terming him as a perpetrator of fake news.

"Dear #KOT, Please treat this @m_mugo88 👇🏿 as FALSE information. For the record, we DO NOT require Huduma Number during the application process. For more information please read👉🏿http://www.cid.go.ke/index.php/services/police-clearance-certificate.html. We encourage you to report any misleading material you spot @DCI_Kenya," stated DCI.

Mugo had claimed; "A friend went to CID HQs to apply for a good conduct, shock on him he couldn't proceed with the application apparently because he didn't doesn't have a huduma namba, that's when I knew that having it is important."

Users had already called him out with one writing; "Good conduct applications are done ONLINE and the Huduma Number isn't required. Don't lie to us boy."

Another added; "Good Conduct Certificates are applied online. And this Huduma Number propaganda you're implying is nonsensical."