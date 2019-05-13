13 May 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chief Sheikh Returns From a Trip to Saudi Arabia

By Halili

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's Chief Sheikh and chairman of National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata), Sheikh Abubakar Zubeir has returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia and said he has learnt a great deal on how the Muslims clerics in the holy land organize and interact with their followers.

Sheikh Zubeir visited Saudia between May 3 and May 10 and met with Saudi top clerics, including Saudi Arabia Chief Sheikh Abdul Aziz ibn Abdullah Al ash-Sheikh and the imam of the Grand Mosque in Mecca Sheikh Abdulrahman al-Sudais.

"We have learnt many things and most of which can be applied in our country. We visited the Saudi Chief Sheikh library and we mulling creating our own in Tanzania which will contain religious and secular books," he explained.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Zubeir has advised the Moslems on the importance of fasting and reciting the prophet Muhammad phrase, "fast to be healthy".

"Fasting is a shield. It protects your body against diseases, keeps you away from performing bad deeds and it leads you to good behavior," he said. He urged Moslems not to forget to say prayers so that their fast can be complete.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.