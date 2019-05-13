Kenya: Police Intercept Fuel Tanker Stashed With Sh8 Million Ethiopian Marijuana Heading to Nairobi

Police in Kasarani on Thursday night intercepted a fuel tanker that was ferrying bhang worth Sh8 million from Ethiopia.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) nabbed the bhang on Thika road as it was being transported inside a fuel tanker of registration number KBJ 502E.

Kasarani OCPD Peter Kimani told Nairobi News that the tanker's registration number is fake.

"They hide the bhang inside a compartment in the tanker and this has been taking place for long now," he said.

It has also emerged that the occupants of the vehicle changed the registration number from point to point in order to avoid detection.

Mr Kimani said the possible markets of the bhang include Kasarani, Githurai, Juja and Nairobi area.

Just two weeks, Mr Kimani led officers in a arresting one of Nairobi's biggest suppliers of bhang in Githurai 44.