10 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Intercept Fuel Tanker Stashed With Sh8 Million Ethiopian Marijuana Heading to Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyaboga Kiage

Police in Kasarani on Thursday night intercepted a fuel tanker that was ferrying bhang worth Sh8 million from Ethiopia.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) nabbed the bhang on Thika road as it was being transported inside a fuel tanker of registration number KBJ 502E.

Kasarani OCPD Peter Kimani told Nairobi News that the tanker's registration number is fake.

"They hide the bhang inside a compartment in the tanker and this has been taking place for long now," he said.

It has also emerged that the occupants of the vehicle changed the registration number from point to point in order to avoid detection.

Mr Kimani said the possible markets of the bhang include Kasarani, Githurai, Juja and Nairobi area.

Just two weeks, Mr Kimani led officers in a arresting one of Nairobi's biggest suppliers of bhang in Githurai 44.

Kenya

Arrests Expose Rot at Revenue Authority

The arrest of more than 40 Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employees over corruption allegations has lifted the lid on… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.