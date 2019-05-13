Kenya: Man Hacks Wife to Death in Bomet

A man hacked his wife to death in Konoin Constituency, Bomet County following a domestic dispute.

After committing the murder on Saturday, Gilbert Kipngetich Kirui, 30, who fled, was later arrested by the police.

Konoin Sub County Police Commander Lusala Shikondi said: "The suspect had a domestic dispute with his 20-year-old wife Caroline Kirui and in the process, inflicted serious head and leg injuries using a panga."

BLOOD

Mr Shikondi said neighbours, who rushed to the scene after hearing the victim scream, found her lying in a pool of blood.

The was moved to Litein AIC Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

"She was rushed to Litein AIC Hospital where she was pronounced on arrival by doctors," said Mr Shikondi on Sunday.

The police boss said the suspect, who is being held at Mogogosiek Police Station, will be arraigned in court to face murder charges on Monday.

Cases of murder and suicides, most of which are associated with domestic disputes, love triangles, alcohol and drugs are on the rise in the region.