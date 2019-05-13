Eritrea: Delegation of ITUC Visits Eritrea

Asmara — A delegation of International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) led by Mr. Mamadou Diallo, General Secretary of ITUC, has conducted an official visit in Eritrea from 7 to 9 May.

The delegation comprising Mr. Jeroen Beirnaert, Director of Human and Professional Rights in the Confederation, and Ms. Jemma Stewart, head of Media and Communication, met and talks with the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers executive committee on bilateral cooperation.

Indicating hat the objective of their visit was to identify areas of cooperation with the NCEW; the delegation said that the association is initiating programs benefiting the trade associations of Eritrea and Ethiopia in accordance with the new era of peace and cooperation between Eritrea and Ethiopia.

The delegation also met and held talks on 9 May with Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare and visited the Zair Textile Factory and Asmara Brewery.

ITUC has 207 million members worldwide and Eritrea established relations since 1980 and became full fledged member in 1994.