Ghana: Turkish Company Fitcom Signs Pact With Ghanaian Clubs

Sixty-two football clubs made up of premier and lower division sides have received sets of home and away jerseys, two sets of training kits, tracksuits, polo shirts and bags from kit manufacturing company, Fitcom.

This was after they signed a four-year contract with the company at a brief ceremony in Accra on Thursday.

The firm, introduced by Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant, Nana Yaw Amponsah, was also extended to all 16 women's league clubs in the country.

They also received their share of home and away kit, two sets of training kit, a set of tracksuit, polo shirts and bags at no financial cost to them just like their male counterparts.

Nana Amponsah, the CEO of Phar Rangers, explained that "l realised branding was an area that needed attention if we want to package our football and make good money like Brazil and other countries are doing.

"I started with Phar Rangers and proposed to Fitcom to try the Africa market and Ghana in particular. Branding football well makes it attractive and gives you the right returns. Football is big business; and it starts with the right branding and it the reason Fitcom is here," he said.

Mr. Frank Nelson, a former Hearts of Oak management member who chaired the ceremony described the Turkish company as one driven by a passion for football excellence with focus on its development.

General Manager of Fitcom, Demirkaya Tunahan said Nana Amponsah's quest to take Ghana football to another level stirred his outfit to come on board saying, "What we are witnessing goes beyond just sponsorship.

"Through the instrumentality of Nana Amponsah, Fitcom will establish kit shops across the country in the short term and later build kit manufacturing factories in Ghana."

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman, Mr. Cudjoe Fianoo, commended Nana Amponsah for the initiative and wished the marriage lasts longer, taking into account the benefits the clubs and Ghana in general stand to gain.

A beneficiary club administrator, Alhaji Karim Gruzah (King Faisal) lauded Nana Amponsah and his team for the initiative.

All being equal, the sponsorship is expected to start with the 2019/20 league season