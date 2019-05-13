Ghana: Go for Victory ﻿... GBA, SWAG, NSA Tell

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent a goodwill message to WBO title challenger, Isaac 'The Royal Storm' Dogboe as he the faces champion, Emanuel Navarrete of Mexico for the super bantamweight crown tonight.

A statement signed by the GBA president, Mr. Peter Zwennes said "the GBA has been monitoring his preparation and training and believes he is capable to regain the title.

"The GBA is confident that Isaac Dogboe will regain his title and continue his forward march for more success in the ring".

"The GBA wishes Isaac Dogboe good luck and victory in the upcoming fight on May 11, 2019. This is a crucial chance to redeem the title he lost last year. We are fully behind you and eager to see you win this rematch for yourself and Ghana as a whole" he added.

Meanwhile, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) which honoured Dogboe with the highest sports reward, National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) have also sent goodwill messages to the former champion.

The Sports Journalists welfare body urged Dogboe to stay focused on the fight and always be reminded by his promise to bring the title back to Ghana.

The SWAG statement said it has taken note of Dogboe's assurance to defeat Navarrete with four rounds but also advised the boxer to stay calm in the face of adversity and do whatever it take to win, irrespective of the round it comes.

The GOC headed by Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah urged the former Olympian all the best to win back the WBO super bantamweight title.

"The GOC believes so much in the ability of Dogboe. Until his defeat, he proved to the whole world what he can do. Against Navarrete, things just didn't work in his favour and his loss came as little surprise."

"With the assurance from him that the past is behind him, we can only support him to go back there and defeat the Mexican champion and bring our title back."

The NSA noted that it had followed with keen interest the effort, determination and resilience of Dogboe in his bid to reclaim the title.

A statement signed by Mr. Charles O. Amofah, Head of Public Relations of the NSA hoped Dogboe will be at his very best physically and technically to be declared the victor on the day.

The statement asked Ghanaians to rally behind Team Dogboe to spur them on to victory.