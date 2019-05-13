12 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Joint Force Commander Succumbs to His Wounds From Galkayo Shooting

The Commander of the joint security forces in Galkayo, the capital of central Mudug region Major Khalif Nur Shil succumbs to his injuries on Sunday morning, medical officials confirmed.

Shil was admitted to hospital following an attack by unknown gunmen last night as he left a mosque.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the assassination, which was the first in the divided city since the start of this ongoing Holy Month of Ramadan.

Galmudug and Puntland states have formed the combined force with the support of Somali Federal Government and the UN last year to curb the insecurity incidents in the town.

