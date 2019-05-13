Somalia: Army Kills Militants During Operation, Says Commander

Somali National Army (SNA) has said its troops have killed 15 al-Shabaab militants in confrontation with Somali army in Middle Shabelle region.

The commander of the 27th battalion of Somali National Army (SNA), Mohamed Ahmed Teredishe said the troops defeated al-Shabaab fighters in deadly battle which took place on Saturday.

He stated they destroyed al-Shabaab bases during the operations against the group's fighters in the region.

The commander called on the public to collaborate with forces in the fight against al-Shabaab fighters.

Al-Shabaab has not commented on the destruction of its bases in Middle Shabelle region.

In recent Months, Somali forces backed by African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have stepped up offensives against al-Shabaab in Lower and Middle Shabelle regions.

The forces had successfully managed to take control of two villages in Lower Shabelle region last month following covert operations to annihilate the group.

The allied forces hope to force out al-Shabaab fighters ahead of AMISOM exit.