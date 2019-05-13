12 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland Court Sentences Three Men to Death for Raping and Murder

A regional in Puntland sentenced 3 men to death for the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl, Aisha Ilyas Adan in Galkayo city early this year. The court in Garowe, the Federal State's capital has cleared seven others who were found not guilty of involving in the case, according to the judges.

Aisha Ilyas Aden disappeared on Feb 24 this year and her dead body was found the following day, strangled and sexually assaulted outside her house. The rape has been on the rise in Mudug region in the past few months as local authorities blamed for doing enough to stop sexual harassment against women.

