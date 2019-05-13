Sudan: Federal Umma Calls for Dismantling of Deep State Institutions

Khartoum — The Federal Umma Party(FUP) has called for necessity of pulling to pieces institutions of deep state and its organizational and security faces to ensure implementation of demands of the glorious December' 19 revolution.

FUP chairman, Dr Ahmed Babiker Nahar said at SUNA press forum Sunday that his party has handed over its vision over the interim period to he military council , explaining that the party proposed a 10-member sovereign council , six civilians and four military along with formation of a civilian government with full executive power so as to achieve aspirations of change, welfare and decent life for people of Sudan.

He added that FUP backs two years for interim period afterwards free and fair elections to be held for choosing an elected government which expresses will of the Sudanese people.

Nahar hailed the December 19 revolutionaries who succeeded to remove the defunct regime , disclosing that his party was one of first parties which called for change and that his party called the ousted president to step down while he was in power.

Nahar said the Federal Umma party backs continuation of the sit-in as guarantee for curbing moves of remnants of the deep state aim to hamper political transformation in the country.