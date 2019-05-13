Ghana: ﻿Ghana Meets Naija - Can Ghana Subdue the 'Threat' From Nigeria?

It is the only entertainment event in the country which brings Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes on one stage to rekindle the seeming musicalrivalry between the two countries.

The event which enters its 9th year since inception, is organised by Empire Entertainment.

This year, like any other year, would see strong forces to reckon with in the music scenes in both countries mount the stage at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on June 8, to mesmerise music lovers with their amazing acts.

It is in this light that the organisersunveiled the likes of 'Scopatumana' man,Patapaa as one of the leading musicians to rock the auditorium with his dexterity and power on stage.

One of the formidable music duos, R2Bees, will also take up the task to represent the country to outwit Nigeria on the night.

The tempo of the event and hopes of Ghanaians will surge to an uncontrolled level as Medikal takes his turn to prove his mettle on the big stage.

The likes of RasKuuku, Opanka, and Narna, formerly known asAkoo Nana would, also have their turn to show their musical prowess.

The atmosphere would be charged with the lining up of young sensations like Kelvin Bwoy, Tulenkey, J. Derobie, AK Songstress, Fameye, Kofi Mole, Bless, and several others to grace the show.

On the Nigerian side, the For your Casehitmaker, Teniola Apata known in showbiz as Teni, is expected to carry his side shoulder high to neutralise the scare from their Ghanaian counterparts.

Victor Adere, better known by his stage name as Victor AD, would take over the baton to ensure his country is exceptional on the night with his song, Wetin We Gain among others.

One of Nigeria's hip hop biggest stars,Wande Coal, known for his wonderful delivery, would also have a part to play in an attempt to secure victory for his side.

Saltan, Moziz and others would be in action to enthrall the audience for a successful event.