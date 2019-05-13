Sudan: Port Sudan Workers to Lift Strike, Open Roads

Port Sudan — The temporary workers at the Ports Authority in Port Sudan announced the lifting of the strike and the opening of the roads they were blocking after the acting governor of Red Sea state, Maj Gen Esameldin Abdelfarraj, agreed to publish lists with all workers who were offered a permanent contract on Sunday.

On Thursday, the Red Sea state governor said in a press conference in Port Sudan that the publication of the lists was delayed because of "excesses and favouritism in previous appointments of a number of workers".

The workers in Port Sudan went on strike last week to demand the acceleration of the procedures for their permanent contracts, which were due to begin at the start of May 2019.

The workers closed all roads leading to the ports in Port Sudan. The sit-in, protesting the reluctance of the corporation in the implementation of the decision of their agreement.

Journalist Amin Sinada told Radio Dabanga that the temporary workers told the state government that the strike would be resumed and that roads would be closed again if the authorities do not keep their promises.

