Sudan: Sennar Medical Lab Staff Call Strike

Sennar — Medical laboratory personnel working at the Hospital of Sennar in Sudan began a strike on Friday, demanding that management of the hospital to improve the working environment and the payment of financial dues.

The strike included all the departments except the blood and emergency bank.

In a statement on Friday, the Medical Laboratories Central Committee condemned the removal of the strike announcement by the director of the hospital, and considered it an unacceptable action.

The Committee confirmed the continuation of the strike until the response to the demands related to the work environment of the laboratories, including maintenance of the water pipes, the provision of generators for continuous electricity, the installation of air conditioning, and the disbursement of financial dues.

