Khartoum — The charging body against the leaders of the coup d'état on June 30, 1989 will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon at the Tayba Press to clarify the procedures carried out by the Commission with the Attorney General.

The press conference will be addressed by Ali Mahmoud Hassanein, Kamal El-Jazouli, Mohamed El-Hafiz Mahmoud and El-Sir-Habbar.