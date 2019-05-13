Sudan: Gedarif Caretaker Wali Urges Wise Persons for Solving Problems

Gedarif State caretaker Wali Maj, Gen Muheldeen Ahmed AL Hadi has headed a joint meeting between the security committee of the state , the Gedarif;s Municipality Security, Wise Persons and Clerics in the state.

The Wali assured during that meeting that Gedarif is one of stable states. Meanwhile he called the participants to remedy the impacts of the incidents occurred recently in the state.

Maj Gen AL Hadi pointed out the role of native administration and wise persons on solving problems resulted from such incidents. He emphasized that Gedarif has been enjoying security and called for wisdom and stopping of verbal war.

The Wali renewed his confidence in native administration hoping for containing the situation and building social fabric. The rapporteur of the security committee Brigadier Police Anwar Faul Allah estimated deaths and injuries around seven and 22 respectively from both sides.

SUNA noted that the clash erupted between Nuba tribe and Bani Amir over water resources.