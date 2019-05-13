Sudan: Daglo Affirms Firmness of Sudanese-Chadian Relations

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohammad Hamdan Daglo, has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan to Chad, describing them as historical and not affected by the change of the regimes.

This came when Lt. Gen. Daglo met Sunday at the Repubnlican Palace the Chadian Ambassador to Khartoum who stated in a press statement that the meeting tackled the relations between the two countries.

The Chadian diplomat underlined that the TMC Deputy Chairman has briefed him on the current developments in the country and the ongoing negotiations between the TMC and the Forces of Freedom and Change.

The Ambassador expressed his country' support to political stability in Sudan during the transitional period, stating that instability in Sudan will have negative impacts on the neighboring countries.