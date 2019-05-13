Namibia: Govt Warns Against Social Media Bullying

INFORMATION deputy minister Engel Nawatiseb has warned Namibians not to infringe on others' rights when they react to the news on social media.

Nawatiseb made the call at a belated commemoration of World Press Freedom Day in Windhoek yesterday.

The event was held under the theme 'Media for Democracy: Journalism and Election in Times of Disinformation.'

World Press Freedom Day was officially commemorated on 3 May in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The idea of World Press Freedom that originated from the Windhoek Declaration of 3 May 1991 promotes an independent and pluralistic press.

Nawatiseb said the government does not have any intention to regulate the use of social media, which is frequently used to lash out at others and institutions.

He, however, reminded people not to forget that victims of such attacks should equally enjoy their rights.

"I would, therefore, like to encourage the spirit of self-regulation to those that are in the social media space," he stressed.

He added that the day acts as a reminder for governments to respect their commitment to press freedom and professional ethics.

"It is also a day of remembrance for those journalists who lost their lives in the pursuit of a story, including those who were arrested while performing their journalistic duties," Nawatiseb said.

The deputy minister also applauded Namibia for reclaiming its number one position as Africa's leader in the World Press Freedom Index 2019 compiled by Reporters Without Borders.

Namibia moved up three places from 26th in 2018 to 23rd in 2019 in the latest world rankings to reclaim her position on the continent from Ghana.

Eswatini Swaziland, which had one of the worst rankings globally also moved five places from 152nd in 2018 to 147th in the latest rankings. Although some countries show growth in some areas, many are showing regression overall, with South Africa, Malawi, Angola and Lesotho all dropping on the 2019 index.

The deputy minister said the achievement demonstrates the safe and conducive environment that journalists enjoy in Namibia and ensure that the government would continue to guaranteeing freedom of the press as the fourth estate.

He said free, independent and professional journalism both online and offline serves as an essential role in democracy.

"It provides information that allows citizens to make informed decisions inside and outside the voting booth. It holds the powerful to account for the integrity, peace and fairness of an election," he said.

He added that it is essential to keep the focus on a free, independent and pluralistic media with professional journalism that is practised without fear of attack and ensuring content in media programming, and access to such diversity of content for all groups in society is also fundamental.

"This is how citizens can be supported to be manoeuvred through murky and conflictual waters and be actively involved in an informed democracy," he said.

Meanwhile, Nawatiseb said that the consultation of the draft of the access to information bill, which delayed the tabling of the bill is done and will soon be tabled in parliament.

Also speaking at the event was Unesco country representative to Namibia Djaffar Moussa-Eladhum who said peace and democracy are preconditions for equitable and sustainable development as recognised in the UN sustainable development goal 16.

He said journalists are still targeted and threatened daily saying this requires all societies to be constantly vigilant.

He said the Unesco Observatory of Killed Journalists recorded 99 journalists killed last year and a total of 1 307 journalists killed between 1994 and 2018 while this year no death was recorded.

"We must act together to protect the freedom of expression and safety and journalists," Moussa-Eladhum said.